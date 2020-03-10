Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Cfra

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) had its target price hoisted by Cfra from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on QGEN. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Commerzbank restated a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Qiagen from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays restated a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

QGEN stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.20. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $43.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -206.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Qiagen’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Qiagen by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Qiagen by 25.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Qiagen by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Qiagen by 10.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Qiagen by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

