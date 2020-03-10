Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT Raised to $225.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price lifted by SunTrust Banks from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Public Storage from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $230.85.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $223.56 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $202.84 and a 12 month high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.38.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. The firm had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

