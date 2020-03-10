PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:PRYMY opened at $10.47 on Friday. PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $13.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44.

PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR Company Profile

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through Energy, Projects, and Telecom segments. The Energy segment manufactures medium voltage cable systems to connect industrial and residential buildings to primary distribution grids; low voltage products for power distribution and the wiring of buildings; cable systems for various industrial applications, such as trains, aircraft, ships, port cranes, tunnel and mining excavation systems, nuclear power stations, military vehicles, and renewable energy; and solutions for elevator and automotive industries.

