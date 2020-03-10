PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:PRYMY opened at $10.47 on Friday. PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $13.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44.
PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR Company Profile
