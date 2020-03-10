Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PRU. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,265. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $106.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.03 and a 200 day moving average of $90.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. purchased 500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.82 per share, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 405.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

