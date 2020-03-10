Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company of The Provident Bank, a community- and customer-oriented banking company. The Provident Bank emphasizes personal service and customer convenience in attending to the financial needs of individuals, families and businesses in northern and central New Jersey. The bank offers a broad array of deposit, loan, trust and investment products. In keeping with its Customer-Centric Strategy. “

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.63. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average of $24.05.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $90.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.20 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 25.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.87%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,501 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

