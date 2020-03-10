Provident Financial (LON:PFG) PT Lowered to GBX 363

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 378 ($4.97) to GBX 363 ($4.78) in a research note published on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Provident Financial to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 485 ($6.38) to GBX 520 ($6.84) in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a sector performer rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 492.88 ($6.48).

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at GBX 393 ($5.17) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $939.02 million and a P/E ratio of 17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. Provident Financial has a one year low of GBX 348.70 ($4.59) and a one year high of GBX 617.60 ($8.12). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 452.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 432.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Provident Financial’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 0.82%.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.