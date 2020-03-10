Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €10.90 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €10.90 ($12.67) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PSM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.02) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Nord/LB set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.28 ($18.93).

Get Prosiebensat 1 Media alerts:

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €9.37 ($10.90) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €12.84. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 52-week low of €10.24 ($11.90) and a 52-week high of €16.79 ($19.52).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.