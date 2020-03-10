Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Cut to $91.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PLD. Edward Jones downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

PLD stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,307. The company has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis has a 12 month low of $69.95 and a 12 month high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $8,344,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

