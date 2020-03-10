Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PFBC. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Preferred Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $41.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.52. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,865,000 after acquiring an additional 230,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

