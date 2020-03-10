PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolyOne (NYSE:POL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PolyOne Corporation is a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. PolyOne are dedicated to serving customers in diverse industries around the globe, by creating value through collaboration, innovation and an unwavering commitment to excellence. PolyOne, business is structured to provide operations with the specialized polymer materials, services and solutions need. PolyOne are a premier provider of specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. A leading provider of specialized custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, as well as specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. “

POL has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of PolyOne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PolyOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PolyOne from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Shares of NYSE:POL opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.46. PolyOne has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.84.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. PolyOne had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. PolyOne’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PolyOne will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. PolyOne’s payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

In other PolyOne news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $99,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,390.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POL. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 195,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

