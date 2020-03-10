Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 136.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,029 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $19,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after purchasing an additional 17,367 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 237.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 90,420 shares during the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Polaris Industries news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $3,646,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,776.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PII traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.16. 20,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.79. Polaris Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.64 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.23.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

