Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Purchases $855,400.00 in Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director David B. Ingram bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.77 per share, with a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,769,918.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of PNFP traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.75. The company had a trading volume of 40,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,703. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.09. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on PNFP. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.
About Pinnacle Financial Partners
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.
