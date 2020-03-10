Pimco Income Strategy Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFN)

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE PFN traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,704. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $10.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52.

About Pimco Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

