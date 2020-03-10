PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:PKO)

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

PKO stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.70. 4,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,080. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.35.

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $82,440.00.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

