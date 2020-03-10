PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PGP traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.55. 6,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,132. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

