Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of NRGX traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,449. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $16.54. Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $21.15.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.