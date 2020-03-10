PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:PDI)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.
PDI stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,762. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.63. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.
