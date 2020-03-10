PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:PDI)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

PDI stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,762. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.63. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

