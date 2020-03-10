Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:PCI)

Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.174 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund alerts:

NYSE PCI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.67. The company had a trading volume of 48,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,955. Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.92.

In related news, Director David Nichols Fisher III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.86 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00.

About Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund utilizes a dynamic asset allocation approach and seeks to invest in multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed, variable and floating rate income producing securities.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.