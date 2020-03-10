Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

PCN stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,633. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80.

About Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

