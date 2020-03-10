Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,304. Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.59.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

