Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE PCK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.71. 2,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,520. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

