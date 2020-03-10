Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 783 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 252,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,738,000 after acquiring an additional 90,495 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth $6,467,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 620.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,214,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,241,000 after purchasing an additional 187,874 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

THO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $53.27 on Tuesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.05 and a 12-month high of $89.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.