Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 5,200 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Progressive worth $23,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 562.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.98. The stock had a trading volume of 79,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.08. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.67. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $67.94 and a 1 year high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $758,635.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

