Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,536 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $35,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in AON by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 171,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after acquiring an additional 88,972 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in AON by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AON by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 18,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra lowered their price target on AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AON from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.38.

NYSE AON traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,921. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $162.66 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.23. The company has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,562,882.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

