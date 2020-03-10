Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys 101,763 Shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 339,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $24,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,657,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,682,000 after purchasing an additional 618,273 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,064,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,534,000 after acquiring an additional 481,324 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 236,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,079,000 after acquiring an additional 143,306 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,601,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,261,000 after acquiring an additional 75,246 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAGE. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SVB Leerink raised SAGE Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $190.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $227.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.22.

NASDAQ:SAGE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,899. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $193.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.59.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 9,904.45%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.38) EPS. SAGE Therapeutics’s revenue was up 617.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.