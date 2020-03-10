Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 240,740 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 175.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,740 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.38% of Sonoco Products worth $23,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SON. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $1,026,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,082,000 after purchasing an additional 250,891 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 50.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 60,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 74,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 25,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $752,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $32,196.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,392.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 1,033 shares of company stock worth $63,259 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SON traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,491. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00. Sonoco Products Co has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $66.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

