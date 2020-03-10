Pi Financial Analysts Give Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) a C$0.60 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$0.60 price target on Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TML opened at C$0.22 on Friday. Treasury Metals has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.29.

About Treasury Metals

Treasury Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath Gold Project comprising 126 contiguous unpatented mining claims and 23 patented land parcels, as well as 3 mining leases covering approximately 5,049 hectares located near the city of Dryden in north western Ontario.

