Pi Financial Analysts Give Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) a C$0.60 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$0.60 price target on Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
TML opened at C$0.22 on Friday. Treasury Metals has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.29.
