PFSweb (PFSW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th.

PFSW traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.64. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $65.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.00 and a beta of 1.12. PFSweb has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $6.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFSW. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of PFSweb in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PFSweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PFSweb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

