Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
PEYUF traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 175,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,130. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.