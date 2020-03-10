Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PEYUF traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 175,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,130. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.