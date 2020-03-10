Peugeot (EPA:UG) PT Set at €20.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peugeot currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.82 ($30.02).

Get Peugeot alerts:

UG opened at €14.31 ($16.64) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €18.60 and its 200-day moving average is €21.23. Peugeot has a 1-year low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 1-year high of €21.01 ($24.43).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Peugeot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peugeot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.