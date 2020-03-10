Peter W. Stephen Clark Acquires 3,900 Shares of Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) Stock

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark acquired 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.60 per share, with a total value of C$29,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,640.

TSE:MTL traded down C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 340,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,309. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.98 million and a P/E ratio of 8.74. Mullen Group Ltd has a one year low of C$5.55 and a one year high of C$12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.20, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 87.08%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTL. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.06.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

