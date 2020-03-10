PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.37.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $130.16 on Friday. PepsiCo has a one year low of $114.98 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $190.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,101,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,014,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

