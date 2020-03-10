Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) in a research note published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 44.10 ($0.58) target price on shares of Wentworth Resources in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Wentworth Resources alerts:

Wentworth Resources stock opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.24) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. Wentworth Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 24 ($0.32). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

Wentworth Resources plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. Its principal assets include the Rovuma onshore block covering an area of approximately 2,500 square kilometers located in northern Mozambique; and the Mnazi Bay concession covering an area of approximately 756 square kilometers situated in south-eastern Tanzania.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wentworth Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wentworth Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.