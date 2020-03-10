Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of Chariot Oil & Gas stock opened at GBX 2.36 ($0.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59. Chariot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 5.40 ($0.07).

About Chariot Oil & Gas

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited is an oil and gas exploration company. The Company has two reportable segments: exploration for oil and gas, and corporate costs. The Company has interests in approximately two licenses offshore Morocco; Rabat Deep (approximately 50% (operator), 25% Woodside, 25% Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) (carried interest), and Mohammedia (approximately 75% Chariot (operator), 25% ONHYM (carried interest)).

