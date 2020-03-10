Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ASC has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC raised shares of ASOS to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 3,615 ($47.55) in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an underperform rating and a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,541.76 ($46.59).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 2,501 ($32.90) on Friday. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,148.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,002.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 85.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95.

In other news, insider Ian Dyson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,164 ($41.62) per share, for a total transaction of £47,460 ($62,430.94). Also, insider Nick Beighton acquired 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,060 ($40.25) per share, for a total transaction of £49,847.40 ($65,571.43).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.