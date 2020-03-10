Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Parsons had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $928.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Parsons updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

PSN traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.99. 14,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,088. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average is $38.42. Parsons has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $45.40.

Get Parsons alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSN shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Parsons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Parsons in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Parsons to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.