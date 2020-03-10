Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 76,514 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,514 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $8,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,740,000 after purchasing an additional 793,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 286.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 907,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,680,000 after purchasing an additional 672,711 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,327,000 after purchasing an additional 61,564 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,298,000 after purchasing an additional 165,723 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 6,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.01 per share, for a total transaction of $552,700.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHP traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,208. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $91.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.96). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $446.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

