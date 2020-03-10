Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 62,522 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,522 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Cardinal Health worth $7,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 692.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.81. The stock had a trading volume of 57,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,623. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

