Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 53,487 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 395,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,487 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,150,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,668,000 after buying an additional 1,073,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 91,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 314,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 165,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $216,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVBF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.02. 58,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,367. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $22.26.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 40.21%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVBF shares. BidaskClub upgraded CVB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. CVB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

