Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 29,417 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,417 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth about $784,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 18,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 151,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,306. The company has a market capitalization of $450.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.63. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $180.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.91 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heidrick & Struggles International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.87 per share, with a total value of $75,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,909 shares of company stock worth $103,380. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

