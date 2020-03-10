Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,325 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $8,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.21. 871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,240. The company has a market capitalization of $487.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average is $43.34. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $47.77.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

In related news, EVP Peter Pelham sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $220,970.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,617.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,807.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,060 shares of company stock worth $579,055 in the last ninety days. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

