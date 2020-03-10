Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,739 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $7,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in L Brands by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in L Brands by 1,767.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in L Brands by 827.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in L Brands by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in L Brands by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.73. 259,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,361,058. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.27. L Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.40%.

LB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of L Brands in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.21.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

