Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 93,520 Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 1,289.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,520 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Novocure worth $8,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Novocure by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,554,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,218,000 after acquiring an additional 750,374 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Novocure during the third quarter valued at $42,825,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Novocure by 993.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 365,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after acquiring an additional 332,111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Novocure by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,179,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,360,000 after acquiring an additional 274,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Novocure by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 232,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after acquiring an additional 187,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 133,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $12,708,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 509,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,399,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $411,237.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,139,997.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,796 shares of company stock valued at $16,574,374. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Novocure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,372. Novocure Ltd has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $98.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.85 and a 200-day moving average of $82.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -912.50 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Novocure had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

