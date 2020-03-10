Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,375 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of M.D.C. worth $8,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDC. CVentures Inc. bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth about $308,192,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,557,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,894,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,547,000 after acquiring an additional 539,112 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,092,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,354,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $58,254.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,628.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $4,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,119,715 shares in the company, valued at $183,862,880.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,276 shares of company stock worth $7,947,326 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDC stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.15. 7,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,977. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average is $41.12. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $48.99.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.11%. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

MDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

