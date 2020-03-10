Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 277,571 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $8,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 208.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after buying an additional 140,236 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 26.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,042,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

American Financial Group stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. American Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $83.24 and a 12-month high of $115.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.67.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

