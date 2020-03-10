Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 385,640 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $8,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 157,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 80.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 285,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 126,904 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

XHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

Shares of XHR stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.75. 18,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,700. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.37). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $282.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.23%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.