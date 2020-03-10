Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Magellan Health worth $9,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGLN. BidaskClub upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magellan Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 5,735 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.62, for a total transaction of $450,885.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,684.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $474,756. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGLN stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.48. 5,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,396. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.82. Magellan Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 0.78%. Magellan Health’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

