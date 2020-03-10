Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 12,731.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,327 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.52% of BMC Stock worth $10,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in BMC Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in BMC Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BMC Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMCH shares. ValuEngine lowered BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on BMC Stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BMCH traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.53. 5,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.75 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH).

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.