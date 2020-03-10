Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $9.97 Million Stock Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 369,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,351 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $9,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in CBIZ by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 2,556.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 4,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $106,823.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,266.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $43,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at $247,717.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBZ stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,051. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.89.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.82 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

