Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $9.35 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 545,061 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 524.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 63,038 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 24,292 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.20. 728,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,099,386. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $61.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.49. The stock has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Micron Technology from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $240,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,300 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

